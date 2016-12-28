BREAKING NEWS: East Lincoln Bank Robbed At Gunpoint

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened just before 5:30pm Wednesday at the Union Bank and Trust, 6801 “O” Street.

Police dispatch told KFOR News two men walked in, one of them armed with a gun, and demanded money. Both men left out the west door of the bank and took off in a gray vehicle.

So far, the only description of the suspects police have are two white males in their early 20s. One wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, the other man had a blue hoodie and was wearing a white bandana over his face.

If you have any information on this robbery or see these suspects, call Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.