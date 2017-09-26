BREAKING: NU Officials Name Former Husker Rimington As Interim AD

Just five days after dismissing Shawn Eichorst from the head of the Nebraska Athletic Department, NU officials Tuesday have named former Husker football All-American Dave Rimington as interim athletic director.

Rimington, who is president of the New York-based Boomer Esiason Foundation, will take a leave of absence from his job and temporarily oversee the Nebraska Athletic Department, until a permanent hire has been made.

Rimington, who played his high school football at Omaha South, had an All-American career as a center on the Nebraska football team and helped the Huskers to Big 8 Conference titles in 1981 and 1982. Rimington won the Outland Trophy both seasons, had his jersey retired and is one of 17 Huskers in the College Football Hall of Fame. He later played seven seasons in the NFL before joining the Boomer Esiason Foundation in 1993.

Rimington had an award named after him called the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded each year to the most outstanding center in college football. He and his wife, Lisa, and four children live in New York City.

Rimington will begin his interim role as athletic director immediately.