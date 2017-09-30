BREAKING: Overnight Fire Damages Southwest Lincoln Home

Significant damage to a southwest Lincoln home after a fire early Saturday morning.

LFR was called around 3am to the 2600 block of South 12th Street, which is in between South and Van Dorn streets. Fire inspector Ken Hilger told KFOR News when crews showed up, they could see the second floor fully involved in flames.

He says they were able to quickly get a knock down on the fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze and Hilger added two people just bought the home. He says they were doing some work, such as staining the floor, before leaving for the night.

As of 8am Saturday, Hilger had not determined a cause of the fire but said damage to the house was around $100,000 and about $25,000 to $30,000 to contents.