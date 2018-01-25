BREAKING: Person Of Interest Claims He’s Behind Disappearance, Death Of Lincoln Woman

One of the two people of interest is claiming sole responsibility in the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln last November.

In an interview with the Omaha World-Herald on Wednesday, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail said he was “accountable” in the Loofe case.

Trail is set to appear via video conference call from his Kansas jail cell in U-S District Court in Lincoln Thursday on unrelated federal charges involving defrauding two people from Kansas out of $400,000 in a gold coin scheme.

He had been a person of interest, along with his 23-year-old companion Bailey Boswell, in the Loofe case.

