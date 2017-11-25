BREAKING: Riley Fired As Nebraska Football Coach

A season full of heartbreak, setbacks, lack of execution and injuries plagued the Nebraska football team this year. It all came to a close with a 49-14 loss to Iowa on Senior Day Friday, which has prompted the firing of Head Coach Mike Riley.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos addressing the media on Saturday afternoon said he met with Riley for 15-20 minutes Saturday morning, saying he was being dismissed. Linebackers coach Trent Bray will be retained as the interim head coach, while two other football staff members will be retained during the recruiting process until a new coach and staff have been assembled.

Moos told reporters on Saturday he had 5 weeks to assess the team.

“During that period of time, we went 1-4, had three blow out losses and I just didn’t feel the program was progressing like I hope it would.”

Riley’s season record ended up at 4-8, the first time that the Huskers haven’t won at least five games since 1961 and the first time since 1957, when Nebraska last lost 8 games. In three seasons at Nebraska, Riley finished at .500 with a 19-19 record.

Coach Riley did speak with the media one last time on Saturday, saying Nebraska is a special place and was fortunate to have been given the opportunity to coach at one of the legendary places in all of college football.

He added he made new friends in his three years in Lincoln and maintained great relationships with the high school coaches. Riley says he’ll also miss working with great people, including his coaching staff and the players.