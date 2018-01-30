BREAKING: Two Men Arrested In Disappearance, Suspected Homicide of Missing Lincoln Man

There’s new information regarding the whereabouts of a 35-year-old Lincoln man, who had been missing since last July when family remembers were unable to reach him for two weeks.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister sent out a news release indicating their investigation has uncovered that two men are believed to be responsible in the death of Phillip D. Madlock.

The investigation shows that 36-year-old Dominic Aguirre of Lincoln was arrested Monday on suspicion of 2nd-degree murder, while 35-year-old Paul Clark was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder. Chief Bliemeister says Aguirre and Clark have been in custody since January 12 on charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

The chief said in the statement investigators found out Aguirre and Clark had been searching for Madlock collect money for illicit narcotics. Madlock was assaulted at several places in Lincoln. After he was deceased, Madlock’s body was taken to some place outside of Lancaster County.

As details continue to emerge in the investigation, there’s the possibility of more arrests.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit is wrapping up interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence obtained through several search warrants and working with other law enforcement agencies, including the Lancaster County, Cass County and Saunders County Sheriff’s offices and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Anyone with information on Phillip Madlock’s disappearance should contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.