Bridge In Southeast Lancaster County Closed Off For Safety Reasons
By Jeff Motz
May 31, 2018 @ 11:25 AM

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has closed another local bridge because it presents a “clear and present danger.”

County Bridge R-210, located on Martell Road between S 110th Street and S 120th Street, poses a danger to the traveling public, and in turn, Dingman made the decision to close the scour critical bridge indefinitely due to safety issues associated with the undermining of one of its timber backwall abutments.

The bridge, built in 1962, is one of several Betzer Memorial Bridges built with funds bequeathed by Jesse L. Betzer in the early 1960’s.

Dingman acknowledged closing this bridge will be an inconvenience to the traveling public, and strongly encourages people to take alternate routes.

In a release, the Lancaster County Engineering Department said it does not close a bridge unless the structure is determined to be dangerous to the public and urges drivers not to go around barricades.

