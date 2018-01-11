Broadcasters Help Bolster January Blood Supply

Thursday’s “Broadcasters United for Life” Blood Drive has been declared a success. 50 units were donated at the Channels 10-11 studios in Lincoln despite the frigid weather. Erica Busta of the Community Blood Bank says about 50 drives are held each month in this area, and each is important for filling the need for blood at area hospitals. She adds that about 1-thousand donors a week are needed to fill the need. The Community Blood Bank also has 3 donation centers open daily here in Lincoln.