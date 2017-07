KFOR, KLMS, KFRX, KZKX, KTGL, and KIBZ, the six Alpha Media Radio Stations in Lincoln, and media partner Channels 10-11 are United For Blood Donations today (Wednesday). Blood Donations are being taken at the 10-11 Studio at 40th and Vine Streets until 3 pm today.

KFOR’s Chris Goforth is shown here signing in to make his donation.