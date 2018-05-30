Brown, Dirty Water Coming From Faucets Of Homes Southeast of Lincoln

Dirty water samples provided to KFOR's media partner 10/11 Now from Dale Etmund of the quality of tap water coming from homes just southeast of Lincoln. (Courtesy Photo)

Nearly 2,000 people who live on the outskirts of Lincoln are frustrated. For the past few days, when they turn on their faucet, out comes dark and dirty water. It all started last week, and while it’s cleared up a little, some people are still confused over what’s causing it.

Lancaster County District 1 Rural Water provides water to the Bennet, Panama, and Roca areas. They told KFOR’s media partner 10/11 NOW they are very aware of the problem and are continuing to clean it up.

Most homes that were affected have clean water again, but many are wondering if dirty water will continue to be a problem.

The water that has been coming out of people’s faucets in rural Lancaster County has been looking brown, with little particles floating in it.

The Rural Water district adds it’s a natural sediment that’s come from the pipes, and it’s still safe to drink.