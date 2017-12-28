Brutal New Years Weather Predicted

Don’t get used to double digit temperatures as this weekend’s weather is going to be around zero and below. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Dergan predicts we will be ending 2017 on a cold note. Dergan says this is due to an unusual burst of arctic air that is being felt by the nation. The jet stream of cold air is descending from parts of Canada and the northern arctic plain.

This development will leave this weekend at record breaking lows. Starting Friday going into Saturday, Lincoln will be getting closer to zero with Sunday morning at 10 below. Then, starting the new year, Sunday night is predicted to be as low as 18 below. Dergan says that it might take a couple weeks to shake the pattern, so be sure to bundle up and have safety procedures in place.

The cold snap has set records across the state. Lincoln’s 17 below zero (minus 26 Celsius) Wednesday morning broke its record of 15 below, set Dec. 27, 1924.

The coldest spot in the state Wednesday was Alliance, where the temperature slide to 21 below (minus 29 Celsius), compared with the old record of 13 below (minus 25 Celsius) in 1911.