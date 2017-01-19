Buckeyes Edge Huskers In Final Seconds

Tai Webster scored 18 points, including a basket with 34 seconds left to give Nebraska a one point lead, but Ohio State scored with less than one second to play as the Huskers fell 67-66 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Evan Taylor and Michael Jacobson chipped in 11 points a piece for Nebraska (9-9, 3-3 Big Ten), while Glynn Watson Jr. added 10.

Ohio State (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten) took its first lead of the second half with just over eight minutes to play at 53-52 on a dunk by Trevor Thompson. The teams traded baskets before a Webster 3-pointer with 3:18 to play brought Nebraska within one at 63-62. With Ohio State clinging to a 65-64 lead, Webster drove from the right side and finished with a left-handed shot off the glass to give Nebraska a 66-65 lead with 34 seconds to play.

Ohio State missed a three-pointer with two seconds left, but got the ball back as the loose ball went out of bounds off the Huskers. The Buckeyes found Marc Loving under the basket on the inbound play, and Loving made a layup with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Buckeyes the final margin.

Nebraska used a 15-4 run midway through the first half to take a 19-13 lead, capped off by a Jack McVeigh dunk. The Huskers continued building their lead to as much as 12 at 35-23 after a Webster basket with 4:13 left in the half. OSU clawed back with a 9-2 run of its own, before a McVeigh three gave the Huskers a 40-32 lead at the break. The Huskers shot 50 percent from the first half, despite Jacobson and Jordy Tshimanga battling foul trouble for most of the period.

Loving led the Buckeyes with 15 points and 11 boards. Jae’Sean Tate and JaQuan Lyle added 13 points each for OSU. The Buckeyes outrebounded the Huskers by a 45-37 edge, and held the Huskers to just 29 percent from the floor in the second half.

Nebraska returns to action on Saturday afternoon at Rutgers. Tipoff from Piscataway, N.J., is set for 11 a.m. (CT), with the game scheduled to be aired on ESPNU and WatchESPN. The game can also be heard around the world on the Husker Sports Network.