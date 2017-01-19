Budget Compromise To Be Announced Today

A compromise will be announced at 9 o’clock this morning between the Mayor’s Office and the City Council on a better way to put together the budget. Council members point out they get the mayor’s version of the budget too late in the process. Republican council members even took the city to court, intending to take power away from the mayor.

That failed, so Council member, Cyndi Lamm, started working on a charter amendment to change the budget process in the city’s constitution. We’ll see later today what changes have been agreed upon.

 

