If you work for one of the 90 companies owned by Berkshire Hathaway, including Geico insurance, BNSF Railroad and Fruit of the Loom, better fill out a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket. Billionaire, Warren Buffett is again giving Berkshire employees the chance to win as much as $1 million a year for life if they correctly guess the Sweet 16 teams.

Upsets are common, so Berkshire will also offer a $100,000 prize for the person with the bracket that remains perfect the longest.