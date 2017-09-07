Burglar Uses Truck To Break Into Downtown Pawn Shop

Lincoln Police hope security video from inside Express Pawn near 19th and “O” will show the man who drove a stolen pickup into the business late Wednesday night, stealing an estimated $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS just before Midnight, alarms went off inside Express Pawn. Officers found a pickup half way inside the business.

It had been stolen earlier in the evening from H&S Auto Services a block or 2 from the pawn shop. Police say one person was involved in the theft.