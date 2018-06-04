Burglaries, Auto Thefts, Larcenies Reported In North Lincoln

Police are investigating a string of crimes, including burglaries, auto thefts, and larcenies that occurred in the same north Lincoln neighborhood.

The crimes took place between 12:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on June 3.

LPD said shortly before 1 a.m., a 45-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood north of 14th and Superior, near the 1400 Block of Makers Street, said his 1998 Lexus Sedan was missing from his garage.

The vehicle was parked in his garage, but he told police he left his garage door open and the keys inside the unlocked vehicle for 15 minutes. The victim believes the vehicle was stolen during that time frame.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office took a call regarding the stolen vehicle following around employees at Shakers in Waverly, but once deputies got on scene, the vehicle was gone.

In addition, in the same neighborhood, a 22-year-old woman said her 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen from her garage sometime overnight. In addition, the thief entered her home and stole two televisions.

She told police she believed the garage door was closed and was unsure how entry was gained. The keys to the vehicle were hanging inside the home.

There were also several larcenies from autos in the same neighborhood during the same time frame.

LPD said a 2008 Mazda had a window broken out resulting in $300 worth of damage. The thief also stole a purse and a backpack.

A 2013 Toyota Rav 4 also had its window shattered in the neighborhood, and a purse, wallet, sunglasses, and clothing were all stolen, resulting in $760 worth of loss.

The stolen purse was found emptied and dumped in a nearby neighborhood.

A 2008 Buick Enclave was also hit. A window was shattered on the vehicle, and although nothing was stolen, a backpack was rummaged through.

Police said they are investigating if the crimes are related.