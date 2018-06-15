Burglars Seen On Video Breaking Into South Lincoln Home
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 1:43 PM

Lincoln Police need your help finding these two men, who appeared to have broken into a home on the corner of 33rd and High on Thursday morning.

According to their investigation, police say a resident came home and found damage to the back door and window, where the thieves forced their way inside.  Jewelry and tools were taken for a $1,600 loss.

In the video, you see the suspects knocking on doors and windows.  In the second video below, you see them forcing their way through the back door.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

