Burglary Loss At Southwest Lincoln Home Valued At Six Figures

Three cars, a 65-inch flat-screen TV and a video camera worth a total of nearly $185,000 were stolen from a house at 3110 Whispering Wind Dr. in southwest Lincoln sometime between May 8 and May 31.

Lincoln Police tell us that three roommates, who are students at UNL, were in China on vacation. Upon returning, one of them found a Porsche, a Chevy Camaro, and Jaguar, all 2015 models missing, along with the television & camera.

The exact estimated total loss is at $184,840.

Two of the victims are still out of the country.