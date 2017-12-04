Burglary Suspect Caught Shortly After Leaving Lincoln Home

An arrest in a burglary in Lincoln’s Country Club neighborhood from over the weekend.

Police say someone inside a home in the 3400 block of Grimsby Lane saw two people looking around the main floor with flashlights just after 4am Sunday. Police were called and when they showed up, they saw two men leaving the house.

They were able to track one of them down, 18-year-old Mohammed Aljumaili, while the other got away. Some items were recovered, but officers found more stuff from another burglary earlier in the morning.

Turns out, a burglary happened in the 3800 block of St. Mary’s, but it wasn’t reported until late Sunday morning. Aljumaili was arrested and put in jail for both burglaries.

A second suspect is still on the loose.

In both burglaries, the suspects got in through unlocked doors.