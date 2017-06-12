Burroughs, Green Make U.S. World Team

Former Huskers Jordan Burroughs (74 kg/163 lbs.) and James Green (70 kg/154 lbs.) each earned a spot in the World Wrestling Championships with their performances at the USA Wrestling World Team Trials at the Devaney Center on Saturday night.

Burroughs won two of three matches against Kyle Dake to send the crowd into a frenzy and make the World Team. Burroughs dropped the first match by criteria, 6-6, and trailed the second match 3-0 after one period before surging past Dake. Burroughs won the second match, 8-4, before closing it out with a 6-2 triumph in the third bout.

Burroughs is a 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Champion (2011, 2013, 2015). He also placed third at the 2014 World Championships, and was a 2016 Olympian in Rio. Burroughs captured his fourth U.S. Open title in April. At Nebraska, Burroughs won a pair of national titles in 2009 and 2011, and took home the Hodge Trophy in 2011.

Green won both of his matches to make the World Team for the third time. He defeated Jimmy Kennedy by margins of 6-0 and 8-5 in Saturday night’s Best-of-3 Championship Finals.

Green took home the bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships, and also wrestled at the 2016 World Championships, where he finished seventh. Earlier in 2017, Green captured the U.S. Open and Pan American Championships crowns. He was a four-time All-American at Nebraska from 2012 to 2015, taking third twice and seventh twice.

The World Wrestling Championships are set for Aug. 21-26 in Paris, France.