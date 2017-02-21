Bus Service between Lincoln and Chicago To Resume

New Jersey-based megabus.com says it will resume service from Nebraska through Iowa to Chicago.

Megabus.com said in a news release Tuesday that the service will begin March 1, with one bus daily in both directions and additional service on weekends and holidays as needed.

The buses will serve Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska, stop in Des Moines and Iowa City/Coralville in Iowa and Moline and Chicago in Illinois. The service to Lincoln and Moline is new.

The company says Windstar Lines will provide buses and megabus.com will manage ticket sales and customer services.

Megabus.com is based in Elizabeth, New Jersey. It announced in November that it was ending the service because low gas prices had reduced demand for service.