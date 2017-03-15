Busy City Council Race

Eight candidates are competing for three seats on the Lincoln City Council. Voters will go to the polls for the Primary Election April 4 and again for the General Election May 2. The top six candidates from the primary election will appear on the May 2 ballot.

At a forum before Leadership Lincoln Wednesday, the eight enumerated their top priorities in seeking the office.

Bennie Shobe said he believes the City needs to invest more in helping people find affordable housing, and more in neighborhoods. Deb Andrews said citizens deserve better services for their tax dollars, and that Unions should no longer be allowed to represent City employees. Brayden McLaughlin said he believes the City needs to find ways to improve infrastructure such as streets and sidewalks, and to lower property taxes.

Incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird said she believes the Council needs to support the growth of the City while preserving the quality of life. Also, she wants to improve Public Safety, particularly in the area of faster response times for Police and Fire Fighters. Lou Braatz said City Officials need to communicate better with citizens and let them know that their opinions are being heard. He also feels more honest discussions of City issues are needed. Maggie Squires said she believes City Government needs to do more to promote energy efficiency and the growth of alternative energy production, particularly solar. Also, she wants the tax structure changed to stop providing tax breaks for private businesses.

Tom Nesbitt wants to hire more Police Officers and Fire Fighters in order to respond to last year’s higher number of homicides and rapes, and to get politics out of Council proceedings and considerations. Incumbent Roy Christensen said he believes the City needs more fire fighters and police officers and new fire fighting apparatus. Christensen also said he believes the city’s water and sanitary sewer systems need upgrading.

Numerous other gatherings are planned between now and the election, promising to give voters other opportunities to hear from and question the right candidates.