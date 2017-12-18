A Busy Weekend for Lincoln Police

LINCOLN – A fight at 14th and O streets kicked off a busy and hectic night for Lincoln Police. First, a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the back while trying to break up a fight at bar break Sunday morning. He was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. While police were investigating the stabbing, an officer found a man pointing a rifle into an unoccupied vehicle at a parking garage at 13th and N Streets. 33-year-old Jamare Sidney of Lincoln then got into the vehicle and drove off. Another officer pulled Sidney over during a traffic stop at 18th and L with two other people.

29-year-old Amber Matthews and 22-year-old Joe Griffin were the passengers and were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug crime, and possession of marijuana. Sidney was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug crimes, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm in the city and destruction of property.

While the Center Team police officers were busy downtown, other officers were dispatched to a disturbance involving a man with a gun near 9th and Judson Streets early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Lincoln Police contacted two vehicles that were involved. One of the occupants ran out of the vehicle into a nearby park. The officer chased 20-year-old Duoth Dhiach and noticed Dhiach clutching an object near his waist. Dhiach eventually threw a handgun to the ground and caught a short time later. The officer and a K9 recovered the loaded 40 caliber Glock. He was arrested for failure to comply, carrying a concealed a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Lincoln Police are also investigating two home break-ins over the weekend. Early Saturday morning, a 27-year-old man told police he found his dogs barking at three unknown men standing in his apartment. One of the men had a handgun and said they were looking for someone who owed them money. Once they realized they had the wrong home, they apologized and left without taking anything.

Later Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man walked into his kitchen to make breakfast and found an unknown man standing in his kitchen. The man claimed he had a gun but ran out of the apartment once the resident started yelling for his roommate. Later, residents discovered a television, video games, DVD’s, and other items missing. The total loss is estimated at over one thousand dollars. The suspect is described as a thin, white male with a brown goatee and 5-feet, 11-inches tall.