California Man Busted With Marijuana, Hash In West Lincoln Traffic Stop

A 45-year-old Redding, California man is in jail, accused of possession with intent to deliver, after 164 pounds of marijuana and a pound of hash were found inside his van during a traffic stop in west Lincoln.

Brian Kraf was pulled over Tuesday afternoon for following to close on Interstate 80 just east of the NW 48th Street exit. A K-9 could smell the pot coming from the van.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan says the drugs were found in seven duffel bags, which were found in a special hidden compartment.

Street value of the marijuana is around $800,000, while the hash is worth $45,000. Kraf also received the traffic citation.