Camp Staff Finds Human Skull
By Greg Smith
|
Jun 9, 2017 @ 8:01 AM

Authorities in Cass County are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a human skull that was found in Salt Creek.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said his office received the report at approximately 5:15 Wednesday evening.

A member of the Carol Joy Holling Camp staff said that a nature group had been walking in a wooded area near Salt Creek when one of the hikers found what they thought was a human skull.

Authorities say it’s not clear how old the skull is and an investigation has begun. Cass County Sheriff Office personnel spent several hours at the scene.

