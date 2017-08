Hearing impaired fans will have some extra help following Nebraska football games this fall.

The stadium will offer a captioning program. Play descriptions, scoring, player information, referee and penalty announcements will be tweeted in real time, from “AT HUSKER CAPTION”.

The feed will also include in-game promotions, advertising videos, emergency messages, and post-game messages.

Fans who don’t have mobile devices will be able to check out iPads in the East or West Stadium.