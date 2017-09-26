Car Fire That Damaged Homes Possible Arson

There’s believe an overnight fire Tuesday in north Lincoln could possibly be an arson.

Fire officials are trying to find out what started a car fire that damaged two homes shortly after 12am Tuesday, west of 46th and Judson.

LFR says one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Neighbors reported hearing what were thought to be gunshots or firecrackers just before midnight, then heard a boom a few minutes later. Siding to both homes was damaged. The car was parked in a driveway.

Lincoln Police say during the same time frame, there may have been a burglary in the garage at the home where the car fire started. Investigators say a walk-in door was kicked open. Damage estimates are around $10,000.