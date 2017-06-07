Car Fire Spreads, Damages Garage At North Lincoln Home

From a good vantage point, you could see black smoke billowing from the far north end of Lincoln Wednesday morning.

A car fire quickly spread to the garage of a home in the 7300 block of North 16th Street, which is southeast of 14th and Alvo Road. Lincoln Firefighters got the call around 10am from someone who said that a car in a driveway was on fire.

LFR Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News at the scene the first arriving crews saw the car fully engulfed in flames, then spread to the garage. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

“All of the people were out of the structure at the time of the fire,” Benes said.

Benes says it took firefighters about 10 minutes to get control of the fire, despite the lengthy travel time for many responding crews.

KFOR News did talk with Fire Inspector Rick Campos, who said it may be a while before they determine the actual cause of the fire. He did say that it originated somewhere in the car.

Damage estimates the car and home are at $85,000.