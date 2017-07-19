To Celebrate 60 Years, Valentino’s Selling $6 Jumbo Pizzas

Six-dollar jumbo-sized pizzas sound like a pretty good deal, even on a hot day.

Valentino’s is doing that Wednesday only to commemorate their 60th anniversary. Demand for those $6 pies was so much here in Lincoln that each Valentino’s restaurant is at capacity with those orders and the offer isn’t available. But, you have limited availability for the offer at some Omaha locations and other Valentino’s outlets in Crete, Ceresco, Nebraska City and Beatrice.

Valentino’s, as many Lincolnites have come to know it, began on July 5, 1957, when Val and Zena Weiler, who had a fruit market across from UNL’s East Campus at 35th and Holdrege, started transforming their business into a pizza operation. The Weiler’s sold the restaurant in 1971 to Tony and Ron Messineo, who took over full operations in 1972. Their cousin, Mike Alesio, came on board in 1973.

Valentino’s has expanded into 36 locations across Nebraska and into Minnesota.