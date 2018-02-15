Chamber Celebrates Good Business Year in Lincoln

Lincoln business moguls gathered for the annual Lincoln Chamber of Commerce lunch at the Cornhusker Hotel Thursday to celebrate Lincoln business throughout the last year. “We’ve received recognitions for best place to start a business, best place for jobs, hardest working city, and best place to do business in,” Chamber President Wendy Birdsall told the attendees.

Birdsall highlighted a few favorite accomplishments, which includes Lincoln receiving record lodging tax collection last August with the 2017 eclipse.

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler continued the praise during the lunch, “It has been another year of success for our city. Pinnacle Bank Arena again finished its year as one of the top arenas for tickets sales in the United States. We continue to see development projects not just downtown but across the community.”

Governor Pete Ricketts commended the capital city on sweeping awards the past year, “the city of Lincoln continues to be a shining star in the country for a place of opportunity for our young people to raise a family and find that great career.” Ricketts said Nebraska’s business growth isn’t just limited to Lincoln, but is seen all across the state. One area Ricketts says needs improvements are taxes, “We’ve got a challenge with regard to where our budget is. We’ve got about a $200 million gap we’ve got to close. But just like we did last year, we’re going to work together with the legislature to close that gap without raising taxes.”

Keynote speaker Rebecca Ryan closed out the lunch with a motivational speech directed toward securing good talent and good employees within a business. Ryan told the chamber it’s important to remind your workers where your business came from and why your business matters, “If the story’s about improving the quality of life, if it’s about saving lives, that’s something people can pull into, that they can grab in to. And that knows no generational difference.”

Ryan finished her talk with reminding the business heads millennials receive so much hype about being good workers because they can about purpose, not profit. Ryan is the Resident Futurist at the Alliance for Innovation, a Senior Advisor at the Governing Institute, and the owner of NEXT Generation Consulting.