ChargePoint Stations For Electric Vehicles Now Available In Downtown Lincoln Garages

Ten parking garages in Lincoln now have public electric vehicle charging stations. Two cars can be charged at one time at each ChargePoint station.

Mayor Chris Beutler says there are economic and environmental benefits.

“On average, your fuel dollar will take you three to four times further in an electric vehicle, compared to a conventional gas powered vehicle,” the mayor said during a Thursday morning news conference inside the Haymarket Parking Garage.

Beutler added, “at the same time, the electric vehicle will produce three-and-a-half times less emissions.”

The stations have a one dollar minimum fee, which will pay for a four-hour charging session. After that, it’s one dollar an hour. All normal parking charges will apply.

Here are the list of downtown Lincoln parking garages that have ChargePoint stations:

· Center Park, 1120 “N” Street

· Carriage Park, 1128 “L” Street

· Cornhusker Square, 1220 “L” Street

· Haymarket, 848 “Q” Street

· Larson Building

· Lumberworks, 1317 “Q” Street

· Market Place, 925 “Q” Street

· Que Place, 1111 “Q” Street