More Charges Filed Against Omaha Man In Lincoln Robberies

The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has filed three more charges against a 19-year-old Omaha man, who’s in jail for robbing an east Lincoln bank in late December.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says Marcus Remus is now accused of holding up three convenience stores in December, including the Super C at 21st and “G”, the U-Stop at 110 West “O” Street and Roc’s Stop and Shop at 27th and South.

Remus was arrested in January for the December 28th hold up of the Union Bank at 68th and “O.”

Bliemeister says the investigation continues to see if Remus and his accomplice, 26-year-old Shawn Brooks, are responsible for other robberies in Lincoln.