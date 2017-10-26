Charges Against Whiteclay Beer Stores Dropped

(AP) The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is dropping charges against four Whiteclay beer stores now that they’ve lost their liquor licenses. Authorities had accused the stores of selling to bootleggers and failing to cooperate with investigators, among other liquor law violations. State regulators effectively closed the stores in April when they voted not to renew their licenses. Last month, the Nebraska Supreme Court rejected appeals from the stores, which sold the equivalent of about 3 1/2 million cans of beer a year in the unincorporated village of 9 residents. Whiteclay sits next to South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which is plagued by of alcohol-related problems.