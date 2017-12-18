Check Atlanta Flights Into And Out Of Lincoln

If you’re expecting guests aboard the 9:03 flight Monday night into Lincoln from Atlanta, check to make sure the flight hasn’t been cancelled. The 6am flight Monday morning out of Lincoln to Atlanta was cancelled because there still are problems at the world’s largest airport following Sunday’s fire and power outage. Delta Airlines is urging you to use its mobile app or website for booking assistance and updated flight status. Delta was also allowing people traveling to, from or through Atlanta through Tuesday to make a one-time change for no fee.