Check Up On Elderly, Others With No Methods Of Keeping Cool

LINCOLN—The hot weather this weekend will be problematic for people with no air conditioning and those susceptible to heat-related illnesses. City officials say those without air conditioning can cool off during regular hours at recreation centers, libraries, and senior centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls. All neighborhood pools will host Family Swim Nights from 6 to 8 p.m. for $9 per family. Event nights vary by location. Information on regular and extended hours at City pools and other facilities is available at lincoln.ne.gov. Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults age 60 and over. No financial screening is needed. For more information, call the Handy Man program at 402-441-7030. The program also accepts fan donations at 1005 “O” Street. Health officials say children are more at risk from high temperatures because they adjust more slowly to the heat, have thinner skin, produce more heat with activity, sweat less and are less likely to rest or get a drink when they are active. Others at risk include the elderly, those with chronic diseases, those who are overweight and those using certain medications or alcohol. Both air temperature and humidity affect the body’s ability to cool itself during hot weather. Heat stress occurs when sweating isn’t enough to cool the body, causing a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly. Heat stress symptoms include clammy, sweaty skin; light-headedness; weakness; and nausea. Heat-related illnesses include sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the most severe form requires immediate medical attention. More health information can be found at the Web site of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.