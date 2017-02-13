Cheese Recall Issued By Sargento

If you are a customer of Sargento Cheese, better check the UPC code. Sargento Foods, is recalling certain packages of its Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese due to a potential contamination of Listeria, a serious infection which can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and older people. On its website, Sargento says there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses. The company wants you to check the cheese in your refrigerator and go online to check UPC codes to see if it is affected by the recall.