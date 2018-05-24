Chemical Explosion In UNL Science Lab

Fire and Medical Emergency Units were called to Jorgensen Hall on the UNL City Campus Thursday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, two men were working in a lab when a jar of 70% nitric acid exploded. One of the men received lacerations to his face and arms, and both received chemical burns over their bodies.

Both victims were decontaminated, then placed in Tyvek Suits, and taken by ambulance to the burn center at St. Elizabeth’s Regional Medical Center.

A radio report from the scene said that the lid had been screwed too tightly onto the jar of acid, causing it to explode.

The building was evacuated, and decontamination procedures were begun once the two men were taken to the hospital.