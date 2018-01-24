Chief Declares Internal Sex Assault Investigation Finished

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister announced late Wednesday that the internal investigation that started on Wednesday, October 18, into allegations of an inappropriate relationship and sexual assault by a Police Officer, has concluded.

The allegations focused specifically on Officer Greg Cody, who had been with the department for over 20 years. Cody was placed on unpaid administrative leave on October 18, and he resigned from the Department on October 20. He was arrested on November 8, has been charged with first degree sexual assault and is pending trial.

Bliemeister said the LPD’s own internal investigation was conducted in a way that would not interfere with the State Patrol’s criminal investigation. The Department’s focus, he said, was on identifying violations of the General Orders, ensuring accountability for any deviations from those guidelines and preventing similar problems in the future.

In a statement released via video, Bliemeister said thirty-five interviews of Lincoln Police Department employees were completed, input was solicited from community leaders in Lincoln and LPD’s vetting practices were analyzed.

“In response to the investigation we are making modifications to our General Orders and re-affirming expectations with personnel. We provided training on ethical interactions with those we serve and have expanded, ongoing education planned in the future. ”

During the internal affairs analysis a second officer was identified as having violated the Department’s General Orders and Code of Ethics, but no criminal violations were discovered. The department placed the employee on unpaid administrative leave on October 27, and they resigned on October 30.

A third officer was discovered to have also “participated in” an inappropriate relationship, according to the statement, but that also did not rise to the level of a criminal violation. However, he said, it was not in accordance with the Department’s policies and Code of Ethics. The officer had previously resigned in 2016.

Also as a result of the investigation, two current LPD supervisors and one officer were disciplined “for conduct determined to be in contrast with our General Orders” the Chief revealed. “I believe the disciplinary processes in place appropriately addressed their actions. I am confident they will continue to be valuable members of our organization in the future. ”

“The Lincoln Police Departments’ response to this investigation was immediate, transparent and continued even after the departure of Cody from our agency” the Chief said. “The actions of the officers no longer employed by our agency were not tolerated, undermined the public’s trust and more importantly fell short of serving a vulnerable member of our community.”

Bliemeister said the Lincoln Police Department has more than a million direct contacts with citizens annually. “Every contact provides an opportunity to demonstrate to those we serve, the actions of a few do not define our culture which is dedicated service, doing the right things, for the right reasons.”

He added that “The Lincoln Police Department is committed to the highest standards of organizational accountability and we will work towards continuing to build that trust.”