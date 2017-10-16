Chief Standing Bear Statue Dedicated On Centennial Mall
By Jeff Motz
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 10:56 AM

The Ponca Native American chief who successfully argued in U.S. District Court that Native Americans are “persons within the meaning of the law” now has a statue on Centennial Mall by UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Chief Standing Bear’s bronze 10 foot tall sculpture of him with his outstretched arm depicts him in a courtroom trying to get equality.

A string of dignitaries took part in Sunday afternoon’s dedication, including Danny Barfield, Sr., a descendant of Chief Standing Bear.

Related Content

Kwik Shop Robber
Who Wants A Parade? And Where?
Nebraska State Patrol Has New Leader
Surveillance Photo Released Of Suspect In Business...
Walgreen’s In South Lincoln Robbed At Knifep...
Iowa Woman Arrested For Swinging Weapon Toward Dep...