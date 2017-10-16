Chief Standing Bear Statue Dedicated On Centennial Mall

The Ponca Native American chief who successfully argued in U.S. District Court that Native Americans are “persons within the meaning of the law” now has a statue on Centennial Mall by UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Chief Standing Bear’s bronze 10 foot tall sculpture of him with his outstretched arm depicts him in a courtroom trying to get equality.

A string of dignitaries took part in Sunday afternoon’s dedication, including Danny Barfield, Sr., a descendant of Chief Standing Bear.