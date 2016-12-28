Chocolate Lovers Fantasy 2017

On Saturday, January 14th, 2017, The Historic Haymarket will be filled with the sweet smell of chocolate! The event is from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 31st Annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy fundraising event brings professional & local chefs together with chocolate connoisseurs, to raise money for The Historic Haymarket District!

In addition to serving delectable chocolate delights, entertainment will be provided by Darryl White Trio and a Silent Auction will be featured. Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy event tickets are only $35.00 each.

Proceeds from the 31st Annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy event will help the Historic Haymarket continue to provide community events such as the Haymarket Farmers’ Market and to preserve and protect the historic nature of the district while promoting such educational tools like the Haymarket Walking Tour.

Purchase your tickets today and dive into the world of chocolate like you’ve never tasted before!