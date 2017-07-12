Citizens Encouraged To Weigh In On Lincoln’s Environmental Action Plan

City leaders see the day when Lincoln is among the cleanest and healthiest communities in the country. Lincoln’s Environmental Action Plan or LEAP converts street lights to LED technology, increases urban agriculture opportunities, develops electric vehicle infrastructure, increases recycling 50% by 2030 and conserves Lincoln’s water to an even greater extent. City leaders want your input on drafting LEAP before the final plan is presented to the Lincoln City Council in August.

