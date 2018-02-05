Citizenship Exam Proposed For All Students

A measure being considered by the Legislature’s Education Committee raised eyebrows and drew significant opposition Monday. LB 1069 would require all Nebraska 8th and 11th grade Public School students to take the same Citizenship Examination taken by immigrants who wish to become citizens.

The sponsor, of the measure, Senator Lydia Brasch of Bancroft, told the committee she believes that schools aren’t emphasizing Civics and Citizenship enough. “I firmly believe that the idea of American exceptionalism is being slowly and surely diluted and corrupted in many of today’s schools” she said.

Brasch said she has received strong opposition, and said she’s baffled by it. “Do people think it’s too much work for our School Boards, our Educators, or even the Department of Education? Please do not tell that to the members of our Military.”

She went on to say that Educators should support the concept. “Leaders in education can and should be the front line in advocating for the causes of freedom, liberty, patriotism, duty, and justice.”

Senator Brasch also reminded the committee that all incoming immigrants must take and pass the test in order to become citizens. “We have a high bar set for those who want to become American citizens. The administration of he Civics portion of the Naturalization examination insures that we are holding our natural born American citizens to at least the same standard of citizenship.”

Jay Sears, representing the Nebraska State Education Association, appeared in opposition to the bill. “Our concern is that when you hold up a test that is not reliable and valid for the purpose you’re using it, it’s not a good test to use.” He added that discussions of current events are more effective than requiring tests “because it got kids excited. They didn’t get too excited about the people that wore gray wigs, that founded our country, but when they can tie things together, they get it.”