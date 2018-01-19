City Centre Project Ready To Move Forward

The Public will have a chance to weigh in on one of the largest and most expensive Downtown redevelopment projects in Lincoln’s history on Monday. A Public Hearing will be held at the City Council Meeting on the City Centre Project. The project includes demolition of the Lincoln Journal-Star building, between P and Q, and 9th and 10th streets. Plans call for replacing the building with a nine story complex which will include retail space, rental apartments, and parking.

If approved, the building will include 100 parking stalls on the lower level, 35,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, 88,000 square feet of office space on the second and third floors, and approximately 238 Market Rate apartments on the fourth through ninth floors. A skywalk would connect the building to the municipal parking garage next door.

The total project is expected to cost $85 million dollars. Of that, $70 million will be provided by the developer, a company from New York State, and $15 million would be provided through Tax Increment Financing. The Tax Increment portion was made possible when the City Council declared the area to be “blighted and sub-standard”.

After gathering public input in Monday’s hearing, the Council will be able to vote on the project as early as the following week.