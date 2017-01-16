City Continues To Treat Roads In Ice Storm

Public Works reports that 20 crews remain deployed applying granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes. Main arterial streets remain in good condition. Lower traffic arterials and bus/school routes are in fair condition. Non-treated residential streets are covered in ice and are extremely slick – drivers must exercise the utmost caution when they must drive on residential streets.

The Lincoln Police Department reports eight accidents since midnight Sunday. Lincoln Electric System reports no power outages. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning until 3 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. Steady precipitation is expected to continue until Tuesday. Ambient air and surface temperatures are just below freezing.