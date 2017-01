Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

The council also did not vote to unify the distance a liquor outlet must be from neighboring residential property. In some parts of the city, the distance is 100 feet. Restaurants serving alcohol can be as close as 25 feet to homes and schools. Downtown, there is no distance requirement.

Walgreens proposes a 50 feet requirement for their 48th and O location.