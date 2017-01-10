City Council To Vote City’s Protective Theater Policy

The Council will vote later this month on a proposal to end the city’s protective theater policy. Council member, Roy Christensen, is recommending ending the 6-screen limit for theater complexes in major shopping centers and allow single-screen theaters in small shopping centers. Also later this month, the council will likely vote on whether to change the city’s liquor license distance ordinance.

Right now, it’s 100 feet in from residential neighborhoods around smaller neighborhood shopping centers. Walgreens at 48th and O wants that reduced to 65 feet. There is no distance restriction downtown.