City Preparing For Another Winter Storm

Preparations are underway for a Winter Storm, expected to strike the area Sunday. A “Wintry Mix” of precipitation is expected to begin falling early Sunday, and the Winter Storm Watch extends through Monday evening.

Lincoln’s Public Works Department announced that trucks will begin spreading salt brine Thursday at midnight. The operation is expected to be completed by Noon Friday. The brine is expected to stick to the surface of arterials, bus routes and snow emergency routes and remain in place, preventing the buildup of ice if the storm develops.

The heart of the ice storm is expected to begin spreading across Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri Sunday on its way eastward.