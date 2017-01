The City has begun taking inventory of all trees in the rights-of-way and on the city’s 5 golf courses as a way of accurately identifying all public ash trees ahead of the Emerald Ash Borer. The Parks and Recreation Department has inventoried about 30% percent of the City’s nearly 98,000 street trees. The rest will be inventoried by ArborPro, an urban forest management company.

That should be done by the end of May.