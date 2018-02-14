Clinton Kids Mural in Cedars Art Show

A mural of Martin Luther King, Jr., painted by kids in the Community Learning Center at Clinton School, will be on display in an art show from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at the main building of Cedars Home for Children, 6601 Pioneers. A companion mural of King, painted by kids in the CLC at Hartley School, will also be on display. The art show also will feature art work by kids in Cedars’ foster care and emergency shelter programs. Cedars administers the Community Learning Centers at both Clinton and Hartley. The CLC program is based out of Cedars Northbridge Center, 1533 N. 27th St.