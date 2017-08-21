Cloudy Eclipse Disappoints Many

The sky over Gage County during the eclipse, as taken by Dale Johnson, KFOR News

A thick cloud cover dampened the public’s anticipation during the total eclipse of the sun, which Lincoln area residents experienced for just under two minutes Monday afternoon. The long anticipated passage of the Moon between the Earth and the Sun was clearly visible through the special eclipse viewing glasses, however, and delighted many who were able to watch it.

“That ring around the moon is awesome” one KFOR staff member observed as a group of employees watched from the station’s front porch along Cornhusker Highway. “It looks like a diamond ring” said another.

Even though the cloud cover obscured a full view prior to the event, the bright rays of the sun seemed to cut through and highlight the sun against a pitch black background when viewed through the special glasses.

KFOR’s Dale Johnson, visiting with people in the Cortland and Pickrell areas, said Highway 77 traffic was busy and many people staked out positions along gravel roads to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The Lincoln Saltdogs Baseball game against Gary-South Shore, which began at noon, was paused for an “eclipse delay” before resuming. Many schools and businesses allowed students and employees to take breaks for eclipse viewing.

One thing is clear after the cloudy day: Mother Nature will give no refunds, but will allow us to view the next event for free about 500 years from now.